In Seattle, a blessing and rally are planned for 9:30 a.m. at Westlake Park, followed by a celebratory march to City Hall. There will be a celebration at City Hall at noon.

Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle, which observes the day to honor Washington tribes’ contributions and sovereignty.

Events around the city:

In Seattle, a blessing and rally are planned for 9:30 a.m. at Westlake Park, followed by a celebratory march to City Hall. There will be a celebration at City Hall at noon.

The celebration will continue 6 p.m. at Daybreak Star Cultural Center with a program revolving around honoring Native women. University of Washington professor Luana Ross and activist Jeri Moomaw will speak.

Highline College will host its third annual celebration at the Des Moines campus from 10 a.m. to noon.

The history:

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved a resolution in 2014 designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The measure was drafted with the support of several groups, including the Human Rights Commission and the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians.

“I think it acknowledges our history here in Seattle,” said Councilmember Bruce Harrell at the time. “We are named after an indigenous person (Chief Sealth). It acknowledges that we were not the first ones here, and we can celebrate that.”

What about Columbus Day?

The proposal to mark the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day has been met with some opposition from Italian-American groups, who said it infringes on their right to celebrate Christopher Columbus, who was Italian.

Since Washington State doesn’t recognize Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day doesn’t replace it. Columbus Day, however, is federally recognized, so mail isn’t delivered and federal workers have the day off.

Where else it’s celebrated:

Berkeley, Calif., was the first city in the U.S. to mark Indigenous Peoples Day in 1992. South Dakota celebrates “Native Americans Day” and Hawaii celebrates “Discoverers’ Day.” Los Angeles, Albuquerque and Minneapolis are among the cities that mark the day on their calendars.

In the Puget Sound region, Edmonds and Bainbridge Island celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day; Bellingham celebrates “Coast Salish Day.” The Seattle School Board passed a resolution in 2014 to also observe the holiday in its schools.