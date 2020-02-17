In observance of the holiday, most government offices are closed Monday, as are schools, public libraries and community centers.

In Seattle, payment is not required for on-street parking.

Most banks and credit unions are closed.

Financial markets are closed.

Post offices are closed; no home delivery.

King County Metro Transit: Buses will operate on reduced weekday schedules.

King County Water Taxi: No service for West Seattle or Vashon Island water taxis.

Sound Transit: Link light rail is continuing on Connect 2020 schedule. Sounder train will be on a weekday schedule. Tacoma Link light rail will be on a Sunday schedule.

Community Transit: Local buses will operate on regular schedule. Commuter service to Seattle and the University of Washington will be limited to certain routes.

Washington State Ferries will operate on regular weekday schedules.