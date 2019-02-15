Monday is the Presidents Day holiday.

Most government offices are closed, as are schools, public libraries and community centers.

Seattle meter parking: On-street parking payment is not required.

Most banks and credit unions are closed.

Financial markets are closed.

Post offices are closed; no home delivery.

King County Metro Transit: Buses will operate on reduced weekday schedules.

King County Water Taxi: The West Seattle Water Taxi will operate.

Sound Transit: Link light rail will operate on a Saturday schedule. Sounder train will be on a weekday schedule. Tacoma Link light rail will be on a Sunday schedule.

Community Transit: Local buses will operate on regular schedule. Commuter service to Seattle and the University of Washington will be limited to specific routes.

Washington State Ferries will operate on regular weekday schedules.