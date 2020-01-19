Monday is a federal holiday observing the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Most government offices are closed, as are public libraries and community centers.

Here’s a list of what’s open, closed or operating on different schedules on Monday:

Metered parking will not be enforced in Seattle.

Most banks and credit unions are closed.

Financial markets are closed.

Post offices will be closed, with no home delivery.

King County Metro Transit buses will operate on the “reduced weekday” and “reduced UW” schedules.

Community Transit will operate limited commuter bus service to and from downtown Seattle and the University District. Community Transit local service and Sound Transit Express bus service from Snohomish County will operate regular weekday schedules.

Sound Transit’s Sounder will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Link Light rail trains are running every 13-15 minutes through March 15 due to track construction, and Tacoma Link is on a Sunday schedule.

King County Water Taxi will not be in service.

Washington State Ferries will operate on regular weekday schedules. All trips between the Seattle terminal, Bainbridge Island and Bremerton will follow a temporary sailing schedule due to ferry terminal construction.

Waste Management, Recology CleanScapes and Republic Services of Washington are all on normal schedules.