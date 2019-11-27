Here’s what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving.

Most government services and agencies will be closed Thursday.

Street parking: Meter parking will not be enforced in Seattle.

U.S. post offices: Closed Thursday; no home delivery.

Garbage/recycling: No garbage, yard waste or recycling will be picked up Thursday in Seattle. Contact your hauler for details. The city’s dump/transfer stations will be closed Thursday and open Friday.

Government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday.

Washington State Ferries: Plan for heavy ferry traffic during Thanksgiving week. International service between Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Sidney, B.C., is suspended through Dec. 8 due to maintenance on the vessels. More information on individual routes can be found at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries

King County Metro Transit: Metro will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some routes to the University of Washington canceled. More information can be found at: www.kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro.aspx

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For information, go to: www.communitytransit.org

King County Water Taxi: The taxi will not operate its Vashon Island or West Seattle routes Thursday or Friday. More information: www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx

Seattle Parks community and teen-life centers are closed Thursday and Friday. Swimming pools are closed Thursday and Friday. Other facilities are open, including parks, boat ramps, golf courses and the Amy Yee Tennis Center.