Here’s what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving.
Most government services and agencies will be closed Thursday.
Street parking: Meter parking will not be enforced in Seattle.
U.S. post offices: Closed Thursday; no home delivery.
Garbage/recycling: No garbage, yard waste or recycling will be picked up Thursday in Seattle. Contact your hauler for details. The city’s dump/transfer stations will be closed Thursday and open Friday.
Government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday.
Washington State Ferries: Plan for heavy ferry traffic during Thanksgiving week. International service between Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Sidney, B.C., is suspended through Dec. 8 due to maintenance on the vessels. More information on individual routes can be found at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries
King County Metro Transit: Metro will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some routes to the University of Washington canceled. More information can be found at: www.kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro.aspx
Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For information, go to: www.communitytransit.org
King County Water Taxi: The taxi will not operate its Vashon Island or West Seattle routes Thursday or Friday. More information: www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx
Seattle Parks community and teen-life centers are closed Thursday and Friday. Swimming pools are closed Thursday and Friday. Other facilities are open, including parks, boat ramps, golf courses and the Amy Yee Tennis Center.
