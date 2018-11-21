Government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday, and bus and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules.

Most government services and agencies will be closed Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a short list:

• Washington State Ferries: Plan for heavy ferry traffic during Thanksgiving week. The longest lines are expected westbound on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and eastbound on Friday morning. On Thursday, routes will operate on weekday holiday schedules with adjustments for the holiday marked and noted. More information on individual routes can be found at http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/

• Garbage/recycling: No garbage, yard waste or recycling will be picked up Thursday in Seattle. Curbside service scheduled Thursday will occur Friday, and Friday collections will take place Saturday. Containers should be out by 7 a.m. The city’s dump/transfer stations will be closed Thursday and open Friday. https://41k4p01v6nzq13r4y42jb9xv-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Thanksgiving-Service-Reminder-2018.jpg

• Government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday.

• King County Metro Transit: On Thursday, Metro will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some routes to the University of Washington canceled. More information can be found at: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/alerts/holidays.html

• King County Water Taxi: The taxi will not operate its Vashon Island or West Seattle routes Thursday or Friday, nor will the shuttles operate. http://www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx

• Street parking: Meter parking will not be enforced in Seattle on Thursday.

• U.S. post offices: Closed Thursday; no home delivery.

• Seattle Parks community and teen-life centers are closed Thursday and Friday. Swimming pools are closed Thursday and Friday. Other facilities are open, including parks, boat ramps, golf courses and the Amy Yee Tennis Center. http://parkways.seattle.gov/2018/11/08/seattle-parks-recreation-thanksgiving-holiday-closures-3/