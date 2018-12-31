Most public offices are closed and transportation is on special schedules.
What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day:
• On-street parking payment is not required.
• Garbage and recycling pickup-
There is no collection on New Year’s Day. Recology Cleanscapes will collect one day later this week. Check your local municipality collection schedule. https://www.recology.com/recology-cleanscapes/seattle/
• Metro bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day: http://kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro.aspx
• Washington State Ferries: Check your route for schedules. Some routes will be on their regular weekday schedule, while others will have additional sailings. See http://www.wsdot.com/ferries/ for more information
• Post offices and banks and credit unions will be closed Tuesday.
• All Seattle Community Centers, Teen Centers, pools, Amy Yee Tennis Center, Small Craft Centers and Environmental Learning Centers will be closed. All golf courses are open regular hours on New Year’s Day. http://parkways.seattle.gov/2018/11/28/winter-holiday-closures/
• Seattle Public Libraries and King County Libraries are closed.
