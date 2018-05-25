Most government offices are closed Monday, as are schools, public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or will operate on a holiday schedule.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday, Memorial Day.

Seattle meter parking: On-street parking payment is not required.

Most banks and credit unions: Closed.

Financial markets: Closed.

Post offices: Closed; no home delivery.

King County Metro Transit: Buses will operate on Sunday schedules.

Community Transit: Local buses will operate on Sunday schedule, no Seattle or UW service

King County water taxi: The West Seattle route will be on Sunday schedule. The Vashon route is not in service on Memorial Day.

State ferries: On regular weekday schedules. There will be additional sailings on:

Sunday:

• 10 p.m. Clinton to Mukilteo

• 10:30 p.m. Mukilteo to Clinton

• 1:30 a.m. Clinton to Mukilteo

• 2:05 a.m. Mukilteo to Clinton

Monday

• 1:55 p.m. Anacortes to Orcas Island

• 3:15 p.m. Orcas Island to Anacortes

• 10:30 p.m. Friday Harbor to Orcas Island to Lopez Island to Anacortes

For more information on ferry sailings: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/news/2018/05/24/half-million-people-ride-ferry-holiday-weekend