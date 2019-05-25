Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day:
Most government offices will be closed, as will schools, public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or will operate on a holiday schedule.
Seattle meter parking: On-street parking payment will not be required.
Most banks and credit unions are closed.
Financial markets: closed
Post offices: closed; no home delivery
King County Metro: Buses will operate on Sunday schedules. Link light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule as well.
Community Transit: Local buses will operate on Sunday schedule, no Seattle or UW service.
King County Water Taxi: The West Seattle route will be in operation on Memorial Day. The Vashon route is not in service.
State ferries: On regular weekday schedule. For more information on ferry sailings, go to: www.wsdot.com/ferries/schedule/
