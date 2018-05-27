Most government offices are closed Monday, as are schools, public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or will operate on a holiday schedule.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday, Memorial Day.
Most government offices are closed Monday, as are schools, public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or will operate on a holiday schedule.
Seattle meter parking: On-street parking payment is not required.
Most banks and credit unions: Closed.
Financial markets: Closed.
Post offices: Closed; no home delivery.
King County Metro Transit: Buses will operate on Sunday schedules.
Community Transit: Local buses will operate on Sunday schedule, no Seattle or UW service
King County water taxi: The West Seattle route will be on Sunday schedule. The Vashon route is not in service on Memorial Day.
State ferries: On regular weekday schedules. There will be additional sailings on:
Monday
• 1:55 p.m. Anacortes to Orcas Island
• 3:15 p.m. Orcas Island to Anacortes
• 10:30 p.m. Friday Harbor to Orcas Island to Lopez Island to Anacortes
For more information ferry sailings: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/news/2018/05/24/half-million-people-ride-ferry-holiday-weekend
