Many businesses and public services will be closed or operating on a modified schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

Here’s what’s closed:

Most government offices, as well as public libraries and community centers.

Most banks and credit unions

Financial markets

Post offices: Mail will not be delivered.

In Seattle, on-street parking payment is not required on Monday.

Seattle garbage, food and yard waste and recycling collections will be on normal schedule for Labor Day. For information, go to www.seattle.gov/util

For public-transportation users, some King County Metro Transit and Sound Transit routes will operate on different schedules. To plan a trip, check websites for King County Metro Transit (www.kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro.aspx), the Washington Department of Transportation (www.washdot.wa.gov) and Sound Transit (www.soundtransit.org) for more information.

And for water taxis, the West Seattle route will operate on a Sunday schedule and the Vashon route will not be in service. Some ferries will run on different schedules, too.

Washington State Ferries: Several ferries are running on Sunday or holiday schedules on Monday, so be sure to check if your route is affected. Updated state ferry information can be found at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/