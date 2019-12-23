Most government office and courts will be closed on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

Meter parking will not be enforced on Seattle streets.

U.S. post offices will be closed, with no home delivery.

No garbage, yard waste or recycling will be picked up Wednesday in Seattle. Contact your hauler for details. The city’s dump/transfer stations will also be closed.

Washington State Ferries: Sunday schedules are in effect. More information on individual routes can be found at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries

King County Metro Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Tuesday, Dec. 24, buses will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with some routes to the University of Washington canceled. More information can be found at: www.kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro.aspx

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Wednesday, with no commuter service to Seattle or University District. On Tuesday, commuter runs to Seattle are on limited service. For information, go to: www.communitytransit.org

Sound Transit will operate on Sunday schedules for ST Express buses, Tacoma Link rail and Link light rail. No Sounder train service. On Tuesday the 24th, Sounder trains will operate on reduced weekday schedule; other services are on normal weekday schedules. For information: www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/know-before-you-go/holiday-service

King County Water Taxi: The taxi will not operate its Vashon Island or West Seattle routes. More information: www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx

Seattle Parks community and teen-life centers, swimming pools, Amy Yee tennis center, small craft centers and golf courses are closed on Christmas Day. Parks and boat ramps are open.