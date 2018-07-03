The Fourth of July lands on a Wednesday this year. Here are some places, and other things of interest, that might be open or closed for the holiday.

Banks and credit unions: Closed.

State offices: Most are closed.

Federal offices and courts: Closed.

U.S. post offices: Closed; no regular mail delivery.

City of Seattle offices: Closed.

Seattle metered parking: Street parking is free for the holiday.

Seattle Parks and Recreation: All community centers, indoor pools, Environmental Learning Centers, Amy Yee Tennis Center, and small craft/rowing and sailing centers will be closed. Outdoor pools will be open.

Seattle Public Library and King County Library System: All library locations will be closed.

Metro Transit: On a holiday schedule plus extra late-night service.

Water taxis: The King County Water Taxi between downtown Seattle and West Seattle will be on a Sunday schedule. The Vashon Island water taxi will not operate.

Link Light Rail: On a Sunday schedule, including Tacoma Link.

Sounder Train: Will not operate.

Sound Transit Express buses: Will operate on Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries: Ferries will run on a holiday schedule.

Garbage/recycling: Normal pickup service.