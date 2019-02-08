As the city braces for 6 to 8 inches of snow, here are Seattle-area events that have been canceled or rescheduled.
- Seattle Children’s Theatre has canceled all performances on Friday, Feb. 8.
- Michelle Obama’s appearance at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Feb. 8 has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 24.
- Theatre Off Jackson’s performance of “140 LBS” on Friday, Feb. 8 has been canceled.
- Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park is canceling its event with John Kim on Friday, Feb. 8. The store plans to reschedule, but does not have a set date.
- Several events at Seattle Public Libraries on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8-9 have been canceled or rescheduled.
- Seattle Repertory Theatre has canceled the Friday, Feb. 8 evening and Saturday, Feb. 9 matinee performances of “Last of the Boys.”
- Seattle’s Chinatown-International District’s Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 9, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 2.
- Pike Place Market’s Love is in the Market on Saturday, Feb. 9, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23.
- University Book Store’s event with author Gaby Dunn on Monday, Feb. 11, has been canceled.
Sporting Events
- UW women’s basketball game against Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 9, has been canceled.
- Seattle’s WAC matchup against Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 9 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26.
- UW Husky Home Track Meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8-9, has been reconfigured. Friday’s session has been moved to the morning, concluding at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s session is canceled.
This is an ongoing list that will be updated.
