As the city braces for 6 to 8 inches of snow, here are Seattle-area events that have been canceled or rescheduled.

Sporting Events

UW women’s basketball game against Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 9, has been canceled.

UW Husky Home Track Meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8-9, has been reconfigured. Friday’s session has been moved to the morning, concluding at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s session is canceled.

This is an ongoing list that will be updated.