Three members of Washington’s Congressional delegation have so far said they are behind President Donald Trump’s move to launch missile strikes in Syria, while one U.S. lawmaker from Seattle said she is opposed.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Yakima, Rep. Dave Reichert, R- Auburn, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, voiced support for Trump’s order for the military attack, which is in alliance with France and the United Kingdom, shortly after the president announced it Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Seattle, accused the president of acting outside his constitutional authority.

The coordinated strike marked the second time in a year that Trump has used force against Syrian President Bashar Assad, who U.S. officials believe has continued to test the West’s willingness to accept gruesome chemical attacks.

Here are the full statements from the U.S. lawmakers from Washington:

Newhouse:

“Assad’s commitment of atrocities using chemical weapons against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated by civilized nations,” said Rep. Newhouse. “While long-term questions remain on our engagement in Syria, I support the decision by President Trump to join with our allies to launch the targeted military response tonight to hold the Assad regime accountable.”

Reichert:

“Absolutely no one should be treated the way the Syrian government has treated their people. Chemical weapons attacks against innocent men, women, and children cannot be tolerated. It is our responsibility as a world leader to take a stand with our allies against these heinous actions. Discussion of our long-term strategy in Syria will continue, but at this moment it is essential we take a stand. My prayers are with our military forces and those who have witnessed the atrocities of the Assad regime.”

Reichert backs Syria strikes, says it’s “our responsibility as a world leader” to punish chemical weapon attacks https://t.co/GnfTrjwPGc — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) April 14, 2018

McMorris Rodgers:

.@POTUS has taken decisive & deliberate action against the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons that killed innocent Syrian civilians, including defenseless children. The US and our allies must stand together against Assad’s reign of terror and to protect innocent human life. pic.twitter.com/q7vXkAoCMI — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) April 14, 2018

Jayapal:

“President Trump has just conducted another set of unconstitutional strikes. He does not have the power to take these actions without consulting Congress. Only Congress – not the White House – has the power to declare war.

“Tonight’s airstrikes are not a long term plan to resolve the Syrian crisis, and they will do little to stop a dictator like Assad from repeating his crimes against humanity.

This is a debate that must take place in Congress immediately, and we should be clear that the President has exceeded the authority afforded to him by the Constitution. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) April 14, 2018

This post will be updated, should more members of Washington’s congressional delegation release remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.