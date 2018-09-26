Advocates at the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center say they will be watching for specific phrases and terms that they say can keep perpetrators from being held accountable.

In King County courtrooms, sexual-violence prevention advocates often see survivors of rape and sexual assault undergo intense scrutiny by lawyers and judges. In those courtrooms, advocates say, language matters.

On Thursday, advocates will watch what’s expected to be the same type of scrutiny but on a larger scale, as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused him of sexual assaulting her when they were teenagers, testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Advocates say they will be watching for specific phrases and terms that they say can keep perpetrators from being held accountable.

“This happens every day in our society, and every community in our nation,” said Mary Laskowski of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center. “We are looking at this situation as we would of any sexual assault survivor who faces the same kind of disbelief, disrespect and questioning.”

Laskowski works with CourtWatch, a resource-center program where volunteers observe criminal and civil cases of sexual assault and child abuse. The program aims to identify gaps in the legal system to help sexual violence survivors.

Through CourtWatch, the resource center developed a project called WordWatch, which explores how language affects how people respond to allegations of violence by tracking what words and phrases are used in court proceedings.

Here’s what advocates will be watching for during the hearing, which is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Victim-blaming language

This includes questions about what the person who made the allegations was wearing, whether he or she had been drinking or what time someone was walking home. These questions, Laskowski said, reformulate victims into perpetrators who are responsible for what happened to them.

“We see victim-blaming language happening all the time,” she said. “I would be really shocked if we didn’t see that (at the hearing).”

Questions or statements that imply consent

Examples of this include phrases like “performed oral sex” or “had sex with,” which Laskowski said takes away the fact the acts were forced. “Eroticized language” paints a picture of an intimate or non-threatening situation.

“He said, she said”

Some media outlets have characterized the hearing as “he said, she said,” used to describe a case where it’s unclear what happened because there’s no way to discern who is telling the truth. But Laskowski cautions against using that phrase.

“We don’t think critically about what it means or the weight it conveys,” she said. “We assume it’s an equal playing field. But who has the motivation to be telling the truth? Who has the motivation to lie?”

Passive voice and euphemisms

With passive voice, “Joe raped Jennifer” changes to “Jennifer was raped by Joe,” to “Jennifer was raped.” It shows the harm but not who created the harm.

“When we use passive voice we make the perpetrator invisible,” Laskowski said. “It erases the violence.”

Advocates often hear words like “inappropriate touching” and “a misunderstanding” in court proceedings. They expect similar words tomorrow.

“When we change the way we talk about sexual violence, we can change our society’s perspective on sexual violence,” Laskowski said. “It doesn’t cost us anything and the results could be phenomenal. That’s why the language is so important.”

She said she’s hoping to see positive examples of the changing perspective on sexual violence during the hearing. But, she added, “I’m not holding my breath.”