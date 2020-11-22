Here are some of the ways the 12 nonprofits helped by Fund For The Needy changed lives last year, according to their data:

Asian Counseling & Referral Service impacted the lives of 495 immigrant and refugee job seekers and 1,158 youth. Employment and youth programs helped people and families gain stability and skills to thrive in school, at work and at home.

Atlantic Street Center served a total of 7,757 children, youth, adults and senior caregivers through their 12 wraparound programs, including housing assistance for 173 adults and children who were at risk of homelessness; and home visiting services to 156 parents through their ParentChild+ program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound established and supported 1-to-1 mentoring relationships that positively impacted 1,300 children and families.

Childhaven fights the effects of childhood trauma and adversity that are proven to substantially increase academic difficulties, substance abuse, homelessness, diabetes, and many other physical and mental health challenges.

Hopelink served 65,000 people with an array of programs, such as food assistance, housing, employment and emergency financial assistance to help families in crisis gain self-sufficiency.

Advertising

Kent Youth and Family Services provided early childhood education, after-school programming, homelessness prevention, transitional housing and support services, and behavioral and mental health services to 10,000 youth and their families.

Kindering provided nearly 6,000 infants and children with support including developmental assessments; pediatric therapies (physical, occupational, speech, feeding, and infant mental health therapies); special education; family support; parent education; child-care and preschool consultation; and foster and kinship care support.

The Salvation Army served more than 204,000 meals throughout King County, provided safe sleeping quarters for more than 800 individuals every night, assisted nearly 1,540 children with after-school programs, provided disaster relief recovery to hurricane victims and safely housed 362 families experiencing domestic violence.

Sound Generations supports over 54,000 older adults, disabled persons, and those who care for them annually, while striving to expand food security, transportation, health and wellness, and other services to underserved and marginalized aging adults.

Treehouse partnered with more than 8,000 youth in foster care, providing education planning and monitoring, career coaching, new clothing, holiday gifts and financial assistance for extracurricular activities, summer camps and car insurance.

Wellspring Family Services works to end the cycle of family homelessness by connecting families in crisis to the services needed to regain and maintain stability. Wellspring’s wraparound services include eviction prevention, housing location, a trauma-informed early learning program, and a free store providing clothing, diapers and basic needs for families.

Youth Eastside Services (YES) reached over 70,000 individuals, providing school-based services and programs throughout East King County. Of those 70,000, YES provided direct, behavioral health counseling and treatment services to more than 7,500 children, youth and family members, 60% of whom qualified for financial support. YES provides support services for many issues, including depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use, grief, self-harming behavior, gender and sexual identity.