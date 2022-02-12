Heading into an election to ask voters for $1.4 billion in levy money, the news headlines these past few months were almost comically bad for the Seattle school district.

Schools were periodically closing or shifting to remote learning — again.

The buses were not showing up, yet were found to cost three times the national average.

Two School Board members were accused of racist bullying, during meetings they themselves had convened to talk about … anti-racism.

A school contractor hired to help people who are homeless went unvetted for some inexplicable reason, and then was alleged to have used meth with them instead.

There’s more, but you get the idea. You could scarcely concoct this stuff if you were Kafka writing an anti-bureaucracy satire.

“It may not be the best time to be running a school levy,” one educator groaned this past week, when I asked about yet another story, the one where Seattle is lagging in its search for a new superintendent.

But Seattle voters didn’t just pass the levies in Tuesday’s special election. As of Friday’s vote count, people were approving both planks of the tax package by 58 percentage-point margins, 79% yes to 21% no.

These are the biggest yes votes for Seattle schools going back at least three decades (that’s as far back as I looked). Seattle school levies almost always pass, because hey, it’s Seattle. But this was as close to unanimous affirmation as an American election gets.

So much for pandemic frustration. Or tax fatigue. Or government backlash. Or all the controversies du jour about masks or wokified curricula or anything else that’s been in the news. Seattle voters set all that aside, en masse.

It makes me happy that Seattleites rallied around their schools in such resounding fashion. I have one big theory as to why, and it’s a simple one: Seattle schools are actually pretty good.

This is not the same as saying the school district is good. The management, as reflected in all those stories above, is often a dysfunctional wreck. But it’s worth noting that none of those horror show headlines involved the classroom.

There, despite the long slog of the pandemic and all the distracting dramas at headquarters, the schools themselves have mostly kept it together.

Example: This past week, the state finally released breakdowns of how each district is doing on standardized tests. Scores everywhere are down dramatically due to the pandemic. But in Seattle, even after getting such a slow start on remote learning, scores ended up dropping less than the statewide averages.

Sixty percent of Seattle kids met the standards in reading, 12 points above the state average. Seattle math scores were 13 points above the statewide pass rate (though the statewide math pass rate was alarmingly low, at just 30%).

The differences are even wider in Seattle’s middle schools. Seattle seventh and eighth graders scored 16 percentage points above the statewide averages on math, and 15 points higher in reading.

Among the 10 largest districts in the state, Seattle ranks third in test scores — behind the Eastside districts of Lake Washington (Redmond) and Northshore (Bothell) but well ahead of Kent, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Federal Way, Puyallup and Edmonds.

This though Seattle has more than 50,000 students, nearly twice any other district.

Test scores are just one imperfect data point, and none of this is to suggest Seattle schools don’t have problems. These scores still show a decline, and more than 3,000 students have left. The lost education of the past two years is a complex crisis, and it hit everywhere.

In my view, all schools should be doing far more to address the gaps that the pandemic both exposed and then widened.

My favorite idea, pushed by groups such as Washington STEM, is for intensive tutoring (sometimes called “high-dosage tutoring”). Tutors working one-on-one, or one-on-two, would be great for students who are playing catchup and who have been feeling ignored or lonely. It would also be a relief for pandemic-weary teachers.

I haven’t seen much mojo in the state Legislature for that or any other major intervention, though. Hey, lawmakers, you should check out the test scores for your own school districts. It might be yours are needing some help, too, maybe even more so than Seattle.

Seattle bashing is a popular statewide sport. Unfortunately, if history is any guide, it’s a near-certainty that the management of Seattle schools will continue to provide fodder for that.

But there are a couple of rules I learned in my 15 years as a Seattle schools parent. One, they don’t make it easy on you, so you have to pace yourself, which often means letting the bureaucratic outrage of the day just wash over you.

Two, the farther away from the headquarters building in Sodo, the better it gets.

That’s what the huge yes vote was about. You can’t have a great city without good schools, and this vote was for all the stuff that doesn’t make the news.