Our reporters and photographers captured the moment as students across the Seattle area walked out of school to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Thousands of students walked out of schools around the Seattle area Wednesday morning, joining their peers nationwide protesting gun violence and advocating for change in gun-control laws.
“Our schools aren’t safe,” said Jade Macer, one of the organizers of the Ballard High School protest. “The adults won’t do anything about it, so we will.”
Students proclaimed their frustration with the lack of action in Congress to create stricter gun-control policies, gathering in droves in parking lots, fields and sidewalks outside of area schools. “Congress, can you hear us now?” Read one bright yellow sign, held by a parent of students at Lake Washington High. “NEVER AGAIN,” read another sign hoisted at the Ballard High walkout.
Here’s a look at some of the scenes from #NationalWalkoutDay at schools around the Seattle area.
