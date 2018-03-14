Our reporters and photographers captured the moment as students across the Seattle area walked out of school to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Thousands of students walked out of schools around the Seattle area Wednesday morning, joining their peers nationwide protesting gun violence and advocating for change in gun-control laws.

“Our schools aren’t safe,” said Jade Macer, one of the organizers of the Ballard High School protest. “The adults won’t do anything about it, so we will.”

Students proclaimed their frustration with the lack of action in Congress to create stricter gun-control policies, gathering in droves in parking lots, fields and sidewalks outside of area schools. “Congress, can you hear us now?” Read one bright yellow sign, held by a parent of students at Lake Washington High. “NEVER AGAIN,” read another sign hoisted at the Ballard High walkout.

Here’s a look at some of the scenes from #NationalWalkoutDay at schools around the Seattle area.

Students are starting to walk out of Lake Washington High School. #WalkoutWednesday @seattletimes pic.twitter.com/Q85ViDSymv — Dahlia Bazzaz (@dahliabazzaz) March 14, 2018

Hundreds of students walked out of Ballard HS this morning to speak out against current gun laws and the NRA saying gun violence and school shootings have to end now.

They will be the generation, they say, that will finally change America’s pro gun culture pic.twitter.com/qibWtI5vwP — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) March 14, 2018

There were several parents in support of the walkout. Gregg Eilers, 61, has four kids at Lake Washington. He cheered students on as they left the building. “This has awakened the activist in me that I was in the 1960s and 70s.” #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/s6I9FWYn0h — Dahlia Bazzaz (@dahliabazzaz) March 14, 2018

Hundreds of students have walked out of Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School for #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/i3NlwJEDxM pic.twitter.com/BBVygiuUFS — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) March 14, 2018

Students at Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School in South Seattle are chanting "Choose Our Lives" "Over Guns" pic.twitter.com/B0bIRHniFG — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) March 14, 2018

As cars honk at students on the sidewalk, Levin Miller, Chandler Miller, and Morgan Zumwalt told me about their frustration with gun violence. “I hate that it had to get to this extreme for this walkout to happen,” said Chandler (middle) #waedu #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/J0PP1PLUo0 — Dahlia Bazzaz (@dahliabazzaz) March 14, 2018