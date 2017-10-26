Local NewsPhoto & Video Here comes the sun — and then some Originally published October 26, 2017 at 7:53 pm A recent sunbreak combined with a perfect puff of wind to create a different kind of fall color at Drumheller Fountain on the University of Washington campus. The five-day weather forecast calls for sunny and partly-sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. For more weather, see page B8. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) Nature paints a colorful scene at the University of Washington. Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
