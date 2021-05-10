It’s a big year in Seattle politics, with candidates lining up to replace current Mayor Jenny Durkan. She announced in December that she wouldn’t seek reelection.
Based on campaign contributions to date, the major contenders for Seattle mayor in 2021 are Andrew Grant Houston, Bruce Harrell, Colleen Echohawk, Jessyn Farrell, Lance Randall and M. Lorena González. They’re all using or seeking to qualify for Seattle’s taxpayer-funded Democracy Voucher program, which allows each voter to donate up to $100 in vouchers to city campaigns that abide by certain rules.
The deadline to file as a candidate is May 21. Ballots will be mailed out July 14 for the primary election, and will be due Aug. 3. Ballots for the general election are due Nov. 2. This post will be updated as the race moves ahead.
