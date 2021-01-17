By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- A worrying coronavirus mutation is discovered in Washington state — but hasn't spread
- Seattle police chief fires officer for racist remark after fellow officers report him
- Washington state will move to the next phase of coronavirus vaccination in the ‘coming days.’ Here's what that means.
- Former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp drops election fraud lawsuit after Washington state threatens legal sanctions
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 16: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.