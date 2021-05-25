Help name a baby lemur!

The red ruffed lemur triplets were born at Woodland Park Zoo on March 29 to four-year-old first-time mother Sally, and now they’re ready for names.

The zoo is running a poll asking people to help name one of the trio from among four Malagasy words. Here are the nominations and their translations:

Lanitra (law-NEE-truh): Sky

Masoandro (mas-oh-AND-roh): Sun

Orana (oh-RAW-nuh): Rain

Ravina (ruh-VEE-nuh): Leaf

Malagasy is the language of Madagascar, where red ruffed lemurs originate. In fact, all species of lemur — primates that evolved separately from apes and monkeys — are native to the African island nation. They appear nowhere else in the wild.

The other two triplets’ names will be chosen privately by zoo donors from among other Malagasy names, the zoo said.

The genders of the babies, who were fathered by one of two 14-year-old brothers who live in Sally’s group, are not yet known, the zoo said.

The naming poll will accept votes through 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27. You can cast yours here.