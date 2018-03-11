Weather Service says temperatures could top 70 degrees on Monday.

Oh, if ever there was a day to play hooky from work, just look outside.

The rain has lifted and the cold abated. The sky is blue and the sun is out.

For one more day.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures Monday around Seattle could top 70 degrees with glorious weather pretty much statewide.

That will begin to change Monday evening, with winds picking up. By Tuesday, break out the fleece again: temperatures will drop back into the 40s and the rain will return and continue through Thursday, according to the NWS seven-day forecast.