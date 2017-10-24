Local NewsNorthwest Helicopter reportedly crashes in Arlington-area lake Originally published October 24, 2017 at 1:47 pm King Lake is southeast of Arlington Share story By Seattle Times staff A Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team is responding to reports of a helicopter crash in King Lake near Arlington. No other details were immediately available. Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeattle police officer charged with theft for allegedly skipping 55 days of work
