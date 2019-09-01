LEWISTON, Idaho — A helicopter crashed in the Snake River in Idaho, but two occupants were able to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near Ten Mile Canyon south of Lewiston at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told dispatchers that two males got out of the helicopter, made it to shore and left the area in a vehicle.

A dive team was being deployed Sunday to inspect the helicopter. No information was released on the cause of the crash.