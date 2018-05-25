Two people were injured in a helicopter crash at Olympia Regional Airport.

A helicopter crash-landed at Olympia Regional Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue shortly after taking off on a test flight, according to local officials.

Ann Cook, a communications manager with the city of Tumwater, said the city’s fire department responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Friday. The helicopter’s two occupants were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The helicopter, which is operated by Northwest Helicopters, took off from the company’s location next to the airport, said Port of Olympia spokeswoman Jennie Foglia-Jones. The airport is still operating, she said.

Northwest Helicopters repairs helicopters and also operates forestry, charter and contract flights, according to the company’s website.