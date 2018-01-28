Cause of crash not known; NTSB investigators will respond to the crash site.

A helicopter crashed Saturday in rural Garfield County, killing one passenger and badly injuring the pilot and another occupant, authorities said Sunday.

The chopper was operated by Kiwi Air, based in Clarkston, Wash., according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said that Hughes 369D aircraft crashed due to “unknown circumstances.” The National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators.

Chris Thorson, a Washington State Patrol trooper, said that one passenger died at the scene. He identified the man as 39-year-old Benjamin Pourier, of Clarkston. The pilot, Blake Malo, was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, where a nursing supervisor said Sunday he remained in critical condition. Another passenger, Garrett Bradshaw, was in fair condition.

Efforts to reach Kiwi Air were unsuccessful Sunday.