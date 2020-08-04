Denny Heck was leading the primary election to become Washington’s next lieutenant governor in ballot returns reported Tuesday night, and Marko Liias was in second place. Both are Democrats.

Heck, currently a U.S. representative, had 27.8% in the the initial vote count, with all large and most small counties reporting, while Liias, currently a state senator, had 16.7%.

Nine other candidates, including Republicans Ann Sattler and Marty McClendon, trailed Heck and Liias in the crowded statewide race. Sattler had 11.5% and McClendon had 10.8%.

More ballots will be counted in the coming days.

The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Statewide general elections almost never pit candidates from the same party against each other, though two Republicans did compete for treasurer in 2016. Now it appears Heck and Liias could face off.

This year’s race for lieutenant governor was thrown wide open when the incumbent, Cyrus Habib, announced he would join the Society of Jesus religious order rather than run for reelection.

Washington’s lieutenant governor, one of nine statewide elected officials, presides over the state Senate when the Legislature is in session.

The lieutenant governor also fills in when the governor travels out of state. Over the years, the role also has included a focus on international relations, including foreign-trade trips, and education-related advocacy.

National politics have lent a touch of intrigue to this year’s race, because the winner would ascend to Washington’s top job were the governor to vacate that office. The lieutenant governor would serve as governor until a special election was held.

If Joe Biden becomes president, state politics watchers have wondered whether he might appoint Gov. Jay Inslee to a position in his federal administration. Inslee has said he would complete his third term were voters to reelect him.

Leading up to the primary, Heck said he wouldn’t run for governor in a special election, while Liias said he wouldn’t “rule it out or rule it in.” They were the two most prominent Democrats in the primary race.

Heck, who since 2013 has represented the Olympia area’s 10th Congressional District, previously served as a state lawmaker and as chief of staff for then-Gov. Booth Gardner. The 68-year-old co-founded TVW, the state’s public-affairs channel.

But when Habib bowed out, Heck dove into the lieutenant governor’s race, vowing to protect the state’s government from D.C.-style dysfunction.

He far out-raised his opponents in the primary, pulling in about $726,000 in contributions as of Tuesday, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Heck has been endorsed by former Lieutenant Gov. Brad Owen and former governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke, among others.

Liias currently represents portions of Lynnwood and Everett, along with Mukilteo and Edmonds, and is the Senate Democratic floor leader.

In his campaign, the 38-year-old has described himself as the most progressive candidate for the position, in a party that’s moved to the left politically in recent years.

Liias also said he would bring a new perspective to the office, because he’s a millennial and would be Washington’s first openly gay lieutenant governor.

Endorsed by Habib, he raised about $207,000 in the run-up to the Tuesday’s election, according to the PDC.

The two most prominent Republicans leading up to the primary were Ann Sattler, an attorney, and Marty McClendon, who was defeated by Habib in 2016.

A former executive for the Seattle SuperSonics and a former Democrat, Sattler has said she switched parties after her experience running unsuccessfully for Seattle City Council last year. The race was nonpartisan, but the 52-year-old said she saw during her contest in Seattle “the inner workings of a machine.”

Endorsed by many GOP lawmakers, former Gov. Dan Evans and former U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton, Sattler promised “political balance” and said she would build bridges, politically. She suggested abolishing the lieutenant governor’s office to save money and she raised about $108,000, according to the PDC.

McClendon, who works in real estate and hosts a conservative radio show, captured 45.6% of the vote when he ran against Habib four years ago.

In his second attempt, the 53-year-old Fox Island resident criticized Democrats in Olympia for raising taxes and passing a comprehensive sex-education law that will appear on the ballot in November as a referendum.

McClendon, who is a former chairman of the Pierce County Republican Party, had raised about $28,000 as of Tuesday, according to the PDC.

Staff reporter Joseph O’Sullivan contributed to this story.