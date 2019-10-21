Puget Sound region rivers are swollen from the relentless rain that hit Western Washington on Monday and continued into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for some King County rivers. Some areas, particularly those at higher elevations, received 3 to 6 inches of rain, and Forks on the coast has gotten one foot of rain in the last three weeks.

Sequim, which is in the rain shadow of the Olympic Mountains, received more precipitation than Seattle.

“Northwest flow aloft shifted it further south than normal. Sequim had more rain than Seattle,” the weather service said on Twitter.

The weather service also noted that the Snoqualmie River has a chance to get into the top 10 flows of all time at Snoqualmie Falls. The current forecast is for a crest of just under 50,000 cubic feet per second, which would be the 11th highest recorded flow.

Just before dawn Tuesday, the weather service upgraded the flood warning for the Snoqualmie River at the Falls and in Carnation to major severity, which means the flooding could be severe. The weather service pegs the Tolt River’s threat of flooding as moderate.

Advertising

The deluge also caused a slide on Highway 101 at milepost 174, south of Forks, around 3 a.m. Tuesday that blocked all lanes.

A flood watch is in place for parts of Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, King and Snohomish counties for through late Tuesday.

Areas under the warning should expect to see some flooded roads, and residents may need to move to higher ground, according to the weather service. People should not try to drive through flooded areas, as this has caused the most flood-related deaths in Washington, the weather service said.

The King County Flood Warning Center opened around 6 p.m. Monday to monitor conditions. The Snoqualmie River reached a phase three flood alert by Monday night, meaning moderate flooding is expected. Low-lying areas of the Snoqualmie Valley will see flooding, which is expected the begin around midnight and end Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service. There will likely be widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from Snoqualmie to Fall City.

The Tolt River was under a phase two flood alert and minor flooding is expected between about 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday morning. Floodwaters will likely cover Tolt River Road Northeast and many driveways, according to the weather service. Some homes in the San Souci area could be inaccessible.

Residents can sign up for flood alerts at kingcounty.gov/flood. The flood-warning center can be contacted at 206-296-8200. Problems with county-maintained roads can be reported by calling 206-477-8100.

The heavy rain is courtesy of a comparatively warm, wet frontal system moving in from the Pacific.

Advertising

The central Cascades had seen about 2 to 3 inches of rain by 7 p.m. Monday, and 2 more inches were expected Monday night, according to the weather service.

With this weather pattern, the other rivers most likely to approach flood stage are the Calawah and Bogachiel in Clallam County and the Stillaguamish, Skykomish and Snohomish in Snohomish County.

Staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report and information from The Associated Press was included.