PULLMAN — Heavy rains have produced flooding in the adjacent college towns of Pullman, Washington, and Moscow, Idaho, damaging several businesses and forcing some evacuations.

Floodwaters poured into homes and businesses starting on Tuesday afternoon, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported.

Pullman Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung said the flooding of Missouri Flat Creek required the use of a city front-end loader to rescue two or three people who were standing on tables inside a laundromat, and first responders helped about a half dozen people evacuate a fitness studio.

Pullman City Supervisor Adam Lincoln said water levels started to recede Tuesday night.

Pullman-Moscow reported 1.21 inches of rain Tuesday, a record amount for that date, according to the National Weather Service.

A number of rivers remain above Flood Stage today across eastern Washington and Oregon, along with northern Idaho after last night's rains. The latest river observations can be found at: https://t.co/V1FTnITVnA #wawx #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/3gxE56OKZY — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 10, 2019

Water remains over roadways in some areas, including Morton Street near Reaney Park and Riverview near the City Playfields. Keep your eyes open & report any traffic hazards to non-emergency dispatch at (509) 332-2521. #MyPD — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) April 10, 2019

Meanwhile, heavy rains also produced flooding in the Eugene, Oregon, area. About 500 people were evacuated from their homes there on Tuesday.