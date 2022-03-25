Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital closed its COVID assessment and treatment clinic due to declining patient numbers as the omicron surge fades.

In recent weeks, the clinic only saw a few patients each day, down significantly from earlier surges, according to a news release.

The clinic was the only location in Yakima County dedicated exclusively to COVID treatment and was one of the first places in the area to offer monoclonal antibody treatment during the delta surge, the release said. Clinic staff switched to an oral treatment for omicron cases called Paxlovid.

Memorial will continue assessment and treatment of COVID patients at Pacific Crest Family Medicine, at 311 S. 72nd Ave., the release said. That clinic is open Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Community members can schedule an appointment online or call 509-225-4669.

The hospital relaxed its visitor policy early this month amid falling COVID case rates.

COVID case numbers and hospitalizations in Yakima County are down significantly from the peak of the omicron surge in January 2022. The county reported 23 new cases and one new COVID death, with five people hospitalized on Thursday, according to data from the Yakima Health District.

The trend of new cases per 100,000 over two weeks has dropped from a peak of 1,300 in late January to about 200 this week, according to the health district.