The Yakima COVID-19 vaccine site is moving to the Yakima Valley Emergency Management parking lot in Union Gap on Thursday and Sunday, not the old Astria Regional location as previously announced.

The new, temporary location is at 2403 S. 18th St., Union Gap. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday before moving back to State Fair Park. The site is closed Fridays and Saturdays.

People can check YakimaVaccines.org for additional vaccine locations.