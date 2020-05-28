A Yakima County child has been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19, according to the Yakima Health District.

The child, who is under 10, was a patient at Virginia Mason Memorial and was transferred to Seattle Children’s for more intensive care, a health district news release said.

It is one of five cases of the syndrome identified in the state, and the first in Yakima County. A case was reported in the Benton Franklin Health District earlier this week.

Parents are advised to call their child’s doctor immediately if their child has a persistent fever higher than 100.4 F for several days, plus any of the following symptoms: irritability or decreased activity; abdominal pain without other explanation; diarrhea; vomiting; rash; conjunctivitis (red or pink eye); poor feeding; red, cracked lips or a red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry; or swollen hands and feet, which might also be red.

If your child is severely ill, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The cause is still unclear. However, many of the children had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19, the health district said.

Advertising

The illness can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have recovered with medical care, the health district said.

Yakima Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson said everyone needs to be wearing masks in public and following social distancing recommendations to avoid being the cause of infection and illness in others.

“We unfortunately are now seeing serious complications in our youth who have had COVID-19, even though they are generally at low-risk for severe COVID-19 infection,” she said in a statement. “We remind everyone that even though you may personally be low-risk, and may be infected without symptoms, your actions can lead to severe illness or death in others.”

Early last week, the state Department of Health asked all health care providers to be on the lookout for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and report cases to local health authorities immediately.

Yakima County has had 308 COVID-19 cases among those 19 and under and more than 3,200 total cases as of Wednesday.