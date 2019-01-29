BOSTON (AP) — A former employee of a drug company accused of bribing doctors to write prescriptions for its fentanyl spray says she watched her boss give a lap dance to a doctor the company was targeting.
Jurors heard the testimony Tuesday on the second day of the closely watched trial against Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company.
Holly Brown worked as an Insys sales representative. She told jurors that she saw her boss Sunrise Lee sitting on the doctor’s lap and “bouncing around” while the doctor put his hands all over her chest during a night out in Chicago.
Lee’s lawyer tried to show that Brown’s memory was faulty, noting that they had all been drinking.
Kapoor and the other defendants say they did nothing illegal.