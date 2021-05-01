About 600 soon-to-expire doses of Pfizer vaccine are available Sunday at the Ash Way Park & Ride vaccination clinic in Lynnwood for anyone 16 and older, and health officials are urging residents who haven’t yet received a shot to come by to prevent vaccine waste.

The vaccine clinic is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and it offers both drive-thru and walk-up appointments, according to the Snohomish Health District. Residents are encouraged to register online, but on-site registration is also available.

The Pfizer doses are approaching expiration at the end of day, the health district said.

Like other Seattle-area vaccine clinics, the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce saw a significant decrease in appointments last week as supply far exceeded demand. Snohomish County mass-vaccination sites added weekend and evening appointments and posted open appointments a week in advance, rather than just a day or two ahead, to improve access for residents.

About 41% of Snohomish County residents have received at least a first dose, and 28% are fully vaccinated, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

To sign up for an Ash Way Park & Ride vaccination clinic drive-thru appointment, click here

To sign up for an Ash Way Park & Ride vaccination clinic walk-up appointment, click here