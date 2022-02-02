QFC and Fred Meyer will offer free N95 masks starting Thursday, Feb. 3.

While supplies last, every customer may take up to three free masks at any QFC or Fred Meyer with a pharmacy, according to QFC news release Wednesday. Associates are also encouraged to take supplies for themselves and their families.

Customers should look for a “branded display” or ask an associate for assistance.

The free masks are part of a federal effort to give away 400 million N95 masks through pharmacies and health centers that have partnered with the federal government’s vaccination campaign.

Last week, the Washington State Department of Health said free masks will start arriving in stores with pharmacies like Albertsons, Bartell Drugs, Costco, CVS, Rite Aid, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart, among others. A full list of partners can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site.

QFC has several locations throughout the Puget Sound region including in Bellevue, Kirkland, Everett and Lacey.

Stores with pharmacies in Seattle include:

University District: 2746 N.E. 45th St.

2746 N.E. 45th St. Olympic Hills : 1531 N.E. 145th St.

: 1531 N.E. 145th St. Northgate: 11100 Roosevelt Way N.E.

11100 Roosevelt Way N.E. Crown Hill: 9999 Holman Road N.W.

9999 Holman Road N.W. Uptown: 500 Mercer St.

500 Mercer St. West Seattle: 4550 42nd Ave. S.W.

4550 42nd Ave. S.W. Capitol Hill: 417 Broadway E.

Fred Meyer has pharmacies in the following locations:

Lake City: 13000 Lake City Way N.E.

13000 Lake City Way N.E. Greenwood: 100 N.W. 85th St.

100 N.W. 85th St. Ballard: 915 N.W. 45th St.

“QFC is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” QFC President Chris Albi said in a statement.