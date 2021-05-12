Young Washingtonians forced to live portions of their formative years in front of computer screens rather than in school hallways could soon have license to new freedoms.

Some 378,000 Washingtonians ages 12 to 15 should soon be eligible for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state officials said during a Wednesday media briefing.

For these adolescents, it could be a gateway to a more normal summer.

And for their parents, vaccination could offer peace of mind and maybe even a respite — “a little space” — from their beloved offspring, said Michele Roberts, the acting assistant secretary of health in charge of the vaccine rollout, eager to vaccinate kids of her own.

State officials have been preparing for a wave of vaccine-seeking teens.

“We have plenty of vaccine throughout the state of Washington,” Roberts said.

About 650,000 Pfizer doses are available in freezers at pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals throughout Washington state, Roberts said, adding that this week “additional Pfizer vaccine went to every county in the state.”

The Food and Drug administration gave emergency authorization for use of this vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday. An independent committee of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday and voted to recommend the vaccine for these children.

The advisers to the CDC unanimously found that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed any potential risks. A clinical trial found the vaccine had 100% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 for children ages 12 to 15.

Although children are generally at lower risk after infection with the coronavirus, more than 13,000 kids ages 12 through 17 have been hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19, according to slides presented to the experts Wednesday.

During the clinical trial, more than 1,130 children received vaccine and a similar number received a placebo shot, according to data presented.

A separate group of experts advising leaders in Western states is slated to meet Wednesday night to review safety and efficacy data. The committee could share its advice with governors on Wednesday or Thursday.

Although some vaccine providers had already begun vaccinating these children, including at the city of Seattle’s Lumen Field site, Roberts said the state health department was “encouraging parents and providers to wait to schedule appointments” until the experts had weighed in.

In general, people under age 18 must receive parental consent for medical procedures, including immunizations.

“Parents don’t have to be present, but they do need to give their consent,” Roberts said.

There are some exceptions, such as emancipated minors and those who health care providers determine are “mature minors” under state law.

Vaccinating children and younger teens is likely to be handled differently than with previous eligible groups.

The scale of mass vaccination sites can be overwhelming for some younger people, and they could be affected by seeing other kids in distress while receiving a shot.

A team from Swedish Medical Center, which operates the mass vaccination site at Lumen Field with the city of Seattle, is planning with input from pediatricians and child specialists on how to make the mass vaccination site more welcoming to children and teens, Renee Rassilyer-Bomers, chief quality officer at Swedish, said during a Washington State Hospital Association news briefing on Monday.

One of the ideas is to create “pods,” which will be private spaces where others won’t see the children being jabbed.

Many public health officials want 12- to 15-year-olds, and younger children after they’ve been approved for the shots, to be vaccinated by their primary care physician.

“The ideal place for vaccination and all their health care to occur is in the medical home, through their primary care provider,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer at the Snohomish Health District.

Public Health — Seattle & King County is not expected to make any substantive changes at its vaccination sites and will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for the new age group as soon as Friday, if approved. Public Health is working with pediatricians to address their questions, Gabriel Spitzer, a Public Health spokesperson, wrote in an email.

“Families are encouraged to access vaccine for their 12- to 15-year-old children in whatever way is most convenient for them — a county site, their pediatrician, pharmacy, etc.,” he said.

The Snohomish Health District will be working with pediatricians who are already set up to administer childhood vaccinations in the county to make sure they have vaccines and are ready to provide any other care a child might have missed since the pandemic began last year and many routine clinic visits went virtual.

When a child is being immunized, health care providers are also using that time to check on a child’s development and physical and mental health, Spitters said during a news briefing on Tuesday.

“As the age of the vaccine candidate decreases, the benefits of that visit can be lost through a mass site. That’s why we’re encouraging this to occur in the medical home, there’s so much prevention care that’s been deferred,” he said.

Not every child has a primary care physician. The health district is planning with the county’s emergency coordination center on how to handle vaccinations for these families at county-run vaccination sites, Spitters said.

State health officials encouraged parents to make arrangements for their children soon. Once vaccinated, they can more safely participate in “sports, theater, dance — whatever makes your child’s heart sing,” Roberts said.

And with every person protected from the virus, risk is reduced in the broader community — including for those unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.

More than 6 million doses have been administered in Washington state. About 57% of eligible Washington residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than a third are fully vaccinated.

Meantime, the number of new cases reported has flattened and begun to decline, according to the state’s data dashboard. Hospitalizations appear to be following that trend, too.

“There’s a lot to be hopeful about going into the summer,” said Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary.