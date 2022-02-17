Last year, masks came down and then back up. Now, rules for face coverings and providing proof of vaccination in Washington state are winding down again.

Starting March 21, the statewide mask requirement will lift for most indoor spaces including schools, grocery stores, bars and gyms.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday masks will still be required in some settings, and vaccine-verification requirements will also loosen both statewide and in King County. It was not immediately known Thursday whether King County will follow the state and lift their indoor and outdoor mask mandate, which was enacted in September.

The changes come as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations fueled by omicron are declining, and as school-district superintendents have called on leaders to loosen mask requirements for schools — a measure other states have recently taken.

While more updated guidance is expected in the coming weeks from the state Department of Health, here’s the latest mask and vaccine verification policies in King County and Washington state.

Where are masks still required?

Masks are still required on public transit and health care and congregate living spaces. That includes medical facilities like hospitals, pharmacies, outpatient and dental facilities, long-term care settings, correctional facilities, taxis and rideshare vehicles.

Masks are also still required on school buses — a federal requirement, according to Inslee’s office.

Where are masks not required?

Starting March 21, there will no longer be a statewide mask mandate for most indoor spaces, which include schools, child care facilities, libraries, restaurants and bars, places of worship, gyms, recreation centers, indoor athletic facilities, or retail establishments like grocery stores.

The statewide outdoor mask requirement for gatherings of over 500 people ends even earlier, on Friday, Feb. 18.

In September, King County announced a separate mask requirement for large outdoor gatherings and indoor spaces, including grocery stores, gyms and community centers. County officials have not yet announced whether the mandate will be dropped to align with statewide guidelines.

Local governments still have the authority to continue or reimplement mask mandates, and private businesses can still require employees and customers to wear masks.

What about vaccine verification?

Starting March 1, vaccine verification for large events will no longer be required statewide. King County will also drop their vaccine-verification requirement for large outdoor events, like concerts and sporting events, and restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms on March 1.

Businesses will be free to impose their own vaccine requirements if they choose, but there will be no countywide requirement.

How will guidelines for school change?

DOH will issue an updated guidance for K-12 schools early March, which will go into effect March 21. Existing requirements for distancing, ventilation and sanitation will become recommendations, according to DOH.

Until then, the current school health and safety requirements are still in effect — includes masks.

Schools will still be required to report coronavirus cases and outbreaks, and cooperate with public health authorities. Students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms will still be required to quarantine and schools must ensure access to testing for staff and students, who have been exposed or may have symptoms.

Those who test positive will still be required to stay home and follow the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention and DOH’s isolation protocol.

Will guidelines for employers change?

Employers will still be required to tell workers when there is a suspected or confirmed coronavirus case. For worksites with 50 or more employees, outbreaks with 10 or more confirmed cases must be reported to the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Employees must also allow workers to continue wearing masks if they choose, and cannot take “adverse action” against a worker who wears a mask or takes time off to get vaccinated or seek coronavirus-related treatment.

Check back for updates.