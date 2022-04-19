With mask requirements rapidly changing, keeping track of what is required can get tricky as you move through your day.

Here are the latest masking policies in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation.

What’s required at the federal level?

Masks on airplanes and other mass transit will no longer be required at the federal level after a U.S. district judge in Florida struck down the mandate on Monday. Airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

Major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

What does the new ruling mean for traveling through Sea-Tac Airport?

Are rules changing on Seattle-area transit?

Washington State Ferries announced late Monday that masks are no longer required on vessels or inside terminals.

King County Metro, Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit said their requirements would not change and that masks would remain mandatory.

Have masking rules changed when using ride share apps?

As of Tuesday, Uber riders and drivers are no longer required to wear masks. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area. In an email to customers Tuesday morning, Uber said masks were recommended but no longer required.

As of Tuesday morning, the website of ride share company Lyft still said masks were required.

In the places where mandates have dropped, should you unmask?

One good question to ask yourself: Who is the most vulnerable person in your immediate circle?

People who have compromised immunity, or who live with someone who does, might want to continue wearing a mask and maintaining social distance (particularly in indoor areas). Masks are also important for unvaccinated people or anyone spending time with others who are unvaccinated. Read more expert advice on making daily decisions on when to unmask at st.news/maskchange.

Information from The Associated Press and The New York Times was included in this report.