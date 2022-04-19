With mask requirements rapidly changing, it can be tricky to remember what is required as you move through your day.

Here are the latest masking policies in the Seattle area, Washington state and U.S.

What’s required at the federal level?

Masks on airplanes and other mass transit will no longer be required at the federal level after a U.S. district judge in Florida struck down the mandate on Monday. Airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

Major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

What does the new ruling mean for traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport?

Travelers visiting the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will no longer be required to mask up, though airlines may still require face coverings on planes.

Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are among the airlines that dropped their mask requirements Monday.

Are rules changing on Seattle-area transit?

Despite the ruling, masks are still required on most other public transit in Seattle, including buses and trains.

Washington State Ferries announced late Monday that masks are no longer required on vessels or inside terminals.

King County Metro, Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit on Monday said their requirements would not change and that masks would remain mandatory.

Have masking rules changed when using ride share apps?