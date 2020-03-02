The United States’ first two deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus that first emerged in China late last year, were announced over the weekend. Both were men in King County.

The virus’ spread in this country has been deemed a matter of “when,” not “if,” and the Pacific Northwest has emerged at the center of the mushrooming public-health crisis.

Officials across all sectors in Washington state have been rushing to prepare for more cases and quell the public’s fears.

Here’s what happened over the weekend and what’s ahead today:

• Since Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in King County has jumped from zero to 10. Two men in King county have died; they’re the first such deaths in the U.S. Four of the new cases, including the second fatality, involved residents from Life Care, a skilled nursing facility in Kirkland. All suffered from underlying health issues, according to health department officials. The first fatality was a patient in his 50s at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland.

• So far, 17 cases have been treated in Washington: 10 in King County, three in Snohomish County and four in Spokane.

• Six schools in Western Washington are closed Monday, and parents are wondering what’s next.

• Researchers looking into the genetic makeup of the virus have developed data they say suggests that COVID-19 has been spreading quietly for weeks in Washington — a possibility state health officials and the governor’s office acknowledged Sunday.

• The Seattle area’s public transportation system, used by hundreds of thousands of people each day, is a particular focus for officials seeking to prevent the virus’ spread. Here’s what riders should know.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)