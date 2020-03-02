The United States’ first two deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus that first emerged in China late last year, were announced over the weekend. Both were men in King County. Since Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state has jumped from two to 18. That includes six people who have died.

The virus’ spread in the U.S. has been deemed a matter of “when,” not “if,” and the Pacific Northwest has emerged at the center of the mushrooming public health crisis.

Officials across all sectors in Washington state have been rushing to prepare for more cases and quell the public’s fears.

We’ll be posting live updates from Seattle Times journalists throughout the day.

