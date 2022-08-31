The number of Washingtonians who died from drug overdoses jumped by 39% from 2019 to 2020, and preliminary data points to another increase in 2021, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The grim upward trend is a national issue exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and stigma surrounding substance use that prevents people from seeking or receiving help, health experts say.

“One of the main reasons people die from an overdose is that they’re alone, and there’s no one there to respond to it,” Emalie Huriaux, a DOH programs manager, said ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.

“Our top line message needs to focus on saving lives because overdose deaths are preventable.”

Drug overdoses in Washington and King County

The state reported 1,259 drug overdose deaths in 2019, which jumped to 1,731 in 2020, according to DOH data.

Preliminary data for 2021 points to a continual increase, indicating 2,264 people died from drug overdoses statewide.

Advertising

King County overdose deaths also rose, from 401 in 2019 to 471 in 2020. 2021 brought 649 overdose deaths countywide, according to preliminary figures.

Statewide figures for 2022 aren’t yet available, but preliminary data shows there were 236 overdose deaths in King County between January and June.

Related King County could see record homeless deaths this year

The increase has largely been driven by synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, which are chemically similar to fentanyl, according to DOH spokesperson Emily Fredenberg.

Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids doubled statewide from 2019 to 2020 and increased by 50% in King County during that time, according to the agency’s data.

Deaths caused by psychostimulants across the state increased by 57% between 2020 and 2021, according to DOH data. In King County, such deaths increased by 62%.

There’s a lot more fentanyl and opioids in the street supply than there used to be, Huriaux said, and because fentanyl is very potent, the drug is likelier than others to cause overdoses.

Advertising

Number of deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving a synthetic opioid, such as fentanyl:

King County

116 deaths in 2019

176 deaths in 2020

364 deaths in 2021

Washington

337 deaths in 2019

672 deaths in 2020

1,214 deaths in 2021

Number of deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving a psychostimulant:

King County

174 deaths in 2019

199 deaths in 2020

324 deaths in 2021

Washington

540 deaths in 2019

728 deaths in 2020

1,142 deaths in 2021

The number of overdoses among women increased 28% between 2020 and 2021 while overdoses among men increased 32% in the same time frame, according to DOH data.

Though drug overdoses remain highest among white people, deaths have been increasing across all ethnic groups, most noticeably among American Indian and Alaskan Natives, Black people and Hispanics, according to DOH data.

Stigma and misconceptions

The main misconception about substance use is that it’s a moral failing or something that should be stigmatized or shamed, Huriaux said.

People often think drug use is just a “lack of trying or fortitude” and say those struggling with addiction should simply seek help, Huriaux said. But stigma, social factors and accessibility can prevent people from looking or getting help.

Moreover, additional factors — like mental health problems and homelessness — make getting to the root causes of the “overdose crisis” extremely complex, Huriaux said.

Advertising

“We need to look at how we can address stigma and treat people who use drugs with dignity and respect,” signaling support instead of shame, Huriaux said.

Response and resources

The DOH works with service programs statewide to provide technical assistance, training and other means of support to those using drugs, Huriaux said.

Community-based prevention initiatives such as syringe services programs connect people to substance use disorder treatment, access to sterile syringes and injection equipment, and needle disposal, among other services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing almost three decades of research, said such programs are safe, effective and don’t increase illegal drug use or crime. Such programs have also helped reduce the transmission of viral hepatitis, HIV and other infections.

Those programs work directly with people at risk of overdosing or witnessing an overdose, Huriaux said, so they give out naloxone, a federally approved medication that works to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses.

Huriaux’s DOH program buys naloxone for local health jurisdictions, treatment programs, homeless shelters, syringe services programs and community partners working directly with people who would benefit from having access to the medication, she said.

Sponsored

Communities can help alleviate the rising number of drug overdose deaths by providing education on overdoses and having naloxone on hand, Huriaux said. They can also help by scaling access to evidence-based drug treatment, syringe services programs or other low-barrier programs that prioritize the wellness of people who use drugs and help connect them to services.

“At the individual level, we can all save a life if we witness an overdose by carrying at least two doses of naloxone,” she said.

Washington has a standing order that allows pharmacists to dispense naloxone to anyone at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose or in a position to help anyone at risk of an overdose.

The DOH outlines steps to prevent overdoses here. Other resources can be viewed on King County’s website and on stopoverdose.org.