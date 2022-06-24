The U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday, opening the door to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

While the decision is likely to have some ramifications in Washington, abortions have been protected by state law since 1970. Abortions are still available in the state depending on the length of your pregnancy among other factors.

If you are seeking an abortion, here are some resources from the Washington State Department of Health on accessing reproductive health services.

How to find a Washington abortion provider

Both the Northwest Abortion Access Fund and the National Abortion Federation maintain lists of abortion providers in Washington. State-funded clinics that provide abortion services include Cedar River Clinics and four Planned Parenthood affiliates.

If you have private insurance, the DOH recommends checking your policy for restrictions like requirements on which providers are covered.

Paying for an abortion

In Washington, state-regulated health care plans must cover abortion if they also cover maternity services. The DOH recommends reaching out to the individual clinic to understand your coverage, costs and insurance status.

If you have private health care insurance through a Providence Health Plan from the health benefit exchange or a Providence Large Group Health Plan from a Washington state employer, the DOH will pay for your abortion services. More details are available at doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/sexual-and-reproductive-health/abortion/increasing-access-reproductive-choice

If you are eligible for the state’s Medicaid program, Apple Health, the plan covers abortion services, post-abortion care and post-abortion family planning.

If you do not have health insurance of any kind, you may be able to receive assistance from a clinic or the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.

Where to find information on abortion

If you are within 70 days of pregnancy — counted from the first day of your last period — you may be able to take an abortion pill at a clinic or at home, according to the DOH. Within 14-16 weeks, individuals can receive a suction or vacuum abortion at a clinic. After 16 weeks, some individual may undergo a dilation and evacuation procedure which is usually done in a clinic and may require two visits.

The following websites offer more information about abortion:

Concerned about privacy?

In Washington, state law requires extra privacy protection for sensitive health care services including abortion, according to the DOH. State-regulated health insurance plans send all communication about the abortion to the person receiving the abortion.

Health plans cannot disclose the specifics or your information to anyone else, including the policyholder, without express consent.

Unless you communicate with the insurance company on how to communicate with you, they will send your information to the person who is paying for your insurance. To request confidentiality, call your insurance company or send a confidentiality request form to your insurance company: insurance.wa.gov/media/9912