With flu and RSV on the rise, COVID-19 unfortunately isn’t the only thing to worry about this winter. However, the good news is that rapid testing at home should be no problem.

Recently, the federal government and Washington state announced plans to make more free tests available amid rising cases of coronavirus. This week, the state Department of Health said 3 million additional tests have been ordered following supply issues after Thanksgiving.

DOH also said it intends to make 10 tests available per household through December, though that number will ramp down to 5 tests in January. The White House is also making another order of four rapid tests available to U.S. households after shutting down the program in September.

Expiration dates for rapid tests have been extended a few times so old tests may still be good to use.

The shelf lives for the popular iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test and BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test have been extended 12 months and 15 months, respectively, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Advertising

Ordering free at-home tests from the federal government

The federal government launched its site, covidtests.gov, in January. Originally, each household was able to request one order of four tests, but that has been expanded multiple times since then. The tests usually ship within 12 days, according to the White House.

For help placing an order, call 800-232-0233 (daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific time). In some cases, addresses may not be recognized as multifamily homes or units. If there’s an issue because you believe an order has already been placed using your address, contact USPS at 800-275-8777 or file a service request at emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry.

Ordering free at-home tests from Washington state

State officials also launched a site, sayyescovidhometest.org, in January to order free tests. New orders may be placed each month. In December, each household may receive 10 tests, and five tests in January.

Kits should arrive about one to two weeks after ordering, according to the site. In some parts of the state, residents also have the option of picking up tests locally, but people are urged to call their local health department first to check.

Private health insurers will cover tests

Since January, private health insurers are required to cover up to eight home tests per month for people on their plans. For example, a family of three could be reimbursed for 24 tests a month. If you are purchasing tests out of pocket, save your receipts and check with your insurance company on how to file a claim.

How to understand your tests

It’s important to familiarize yourself with the different types of at-home tests so you can decide what type of test might be best for you, when to take it and what to do if you test positive. The tests people receive from Washington state or the federal government may also carry an expiration date that is no longer accurate. For more information about administering at-home COVID tests, visit st.news/athometests.