Fentanyl overdose deaths are on a grim upward climb in many cities across the U.S.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved selling Narcan without a prescription, a victory for longtime advocates calling on the agency to make the lifesaving drug more accessible.

The leading version of naloxone will be the first opioid treatment drug sold over the counter following the FDA decision, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Before the drug starts to show up on more store shelves, there are already several places Washington residents can get naloxone for free.

As communities grapple with the crisis, here is what you should know about naloxone, where to find it and how to administer it.

What is naloxone?

Naloxone is the only medication on the market that is effective in reversing opioid-related overdoses, which can be caused by prescription pill, heroin and fentanyl use.

The overdose-reversal drug is safe to use even if you are not sure someone needs it, said Caleb Banta-Green, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine. If a healthy person who is not facing an overdose were to take the medication, it wouldn’t harm them.

How do fentanyl and naloxone work in the body?

The human body has opioid receptors mostly located in the gut, spine and brain, Banta-Green said. Fentanyl, like other opioid drugs, binds to the opioid receptors in the brain and opens them, causing people to feel good, euphoric and to no longer feel pain.

Fentanyl is so powerful that it can relax someone so much that the receptors in the brain are convinced there’s no need to breathe anymore, and a person’s breathing slows down drastically and can stop altogether.

What naloxone does is bind to those receptors and turn them off, reminding the brain that it needs to breathe, Banta-Green said.

Who should have Narcan?

Anyone is allowed to acquire and administer naloxone under Washington state law. Health professionals recommend people carry at least one dose on them, especially if a loved one is suffering from a substance use disorder or if they work with people at risk of an overdose.

People who use any type of opioid regularly — whether for chronic pain, recreationally or because they’re suffering from a substance use disorder — should have naloxone readily available, experts recommend.

“That’s because the window to intervene in overdoses is so short, especially where fentanyl is involved,” Banta-Green said.

Many drugs are laced with fentanyl, so experts say anyone using drugs should have naloxone on them.

Schools should also have the medication on hand, given that opioid use among young people has risen in recent years, Banta-Green added.

Where to get naloxone

The FDA decision is expected to make Narcan more accessible.

Washington had a standing order prior to the FDA decision, requiring pharmacists to dispense naloxone to anyone at risk of an overdose or those who are around people who may be at risk. Under the standing order, the pharmacist is also required to provide written instructions on the proper response to an overdose.

People should present the standing order to a pharmacist in case they’re not aware of it and call beforehand, if they can, to make sure the drug is in stock.

The Washington State Department of Health has a naloxone distribution program that provides doses to organizations at no cost. The website stopoverdose.org has a tool to find those facilities or organizations across the state. There, people can walk in and out with a free dose of naloxone and an education on overdoses.

Washington state residents can also request to have naloxone mailed to their home. King County residents will need to fill out a different form.

How to use naloxone

Administering a dose of naloxone should occur after the responding person has already tried to wake the person experiencing an overdose and called 911, said Alison Newman, program operations specialist for the University of Washington Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research.

The medication comes in two forms, an injection and a nasal spray. The injection should be applied to the muscle on the upper thigh or upper arm. The nasal spray, available as Narcan, is most commonly used and is easier to manage since it’s gently inserted into one nostril.

Washington’s good Samaritan law protects anyone who tries to help someone overdosing from facing civil liabilities and protects overdose victims from facing drug possession charges.

Naloxone can take a few minutes to bind to the brain receptors.

After administering a dose of naloxone, try rescue breathing for two to three minutes. If the person’s breathing has not returned and medical assistance has not arrived, then it’s time to administer a second dose of naloxone, Newman said.

Someone who is dependent on opioids may face moderate to mild withdrawal symptoms depending on how much naloxone they receive and the extent of their physical dependence on opioids, Newman said. Opioid withdrawal symptoms can include drug craving, anxiety, agitation, sleep problems, muscle aches, runny nose, sweating, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

Someone who has overdosed may also deal with side effects affecting their mood if too much naloxone is in their system.

There’s a misconception that naloxone doesn’t work on fentanyl overdoses but it does, it just may take two or three attempts, Newman said.

“It’s stressful to wait, but you don’t want to give someone a whole bunch of doses,” she said, explaining that if doses are administered in rapid succession, they won’t be absorbed by the brain quickly enough and will cause people to wake up with intense withdrawal symptoms.

Once the person is breathing well, no more naloxone is needed. The person who overdosed doesn’t need to be awake to be out of danger, Newman said.