Oregon State Police employees who have not complied with Monday’s vaccine deadline will be placed on administrative leave the following day, the agency said.

As of Friday, 73% of the agency’s 1,270 employees had been fully vaccinated and 12% had obtained exceptions to the mandate, with most of the exemptions citing religious grounds.

That leaves 15% – about 200 workers – who have not taken any steps to comply, according to the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.

State police Capt. Stephanie Bigman said the agency doesn’t anticipate “any impact to public safety” despite the possibility of placing dozens of patrol troopers on leave.

Senior Trooper Joshua Wetzel, president of the union that represents about 750 troopers, sergeants and other workers in the agency, said that’s an unrealistic expectation.

He said State Police patrol ranks are already thin with as few as one or two troopers to a shift. He said he suspects most of the workers who are out of compliance with the vaccination mandate are in the patrol division.

“If you lose one person at an office, that leaves a trooper by themselves and backup could be an hour away,” he said.

The union is negotiating with the state over the mandate, and other employee groups won extensions pushing the deadline for full vaccination to Nov. 30.

“Each member has to make their own personal decision on how they want to proceed,” he said.

Wetzel cited a range of concerns he’s heard from workers. Some worry about long-term side effects. Others object to entering personal information into the state’s human resources system or want to rely on “natural immunity” over the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, research shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even those given after a previous infection, help prevent reinfections.

Meanwhile, workers at the Oregon Youth Authority reported higher vaccination rates. The authority is charged with overseeing 404 incarcerated youths or young adults.

Data shows 80% of the agency’s 952 employees are fully vaccinated and 13% have obtained exemptions.

Spokesperson Jenny Smith said the remaining 7% of employees who have not submitted proof of full vaccination or received an exception will be placed on administrative leave beginning Tuesday.

Smith said the agency will employ contingency measures “as needed” next week and is trying to hire more employees. Back-up plans include assignment rotations, overtime and having agency staff who don’t normally work directly with youth work such shifts.